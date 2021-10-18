Patrick Chung Has Simple Message For Patriots Fans After Crushing Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Chung has some advice that Patriots fans might not want to hear right now.

New England on Sunday suffered a heartbreaking 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, who dropped the Patriots to 2-4 on the season and 0-4 at home. Bill Belichick’s team did some good things but ultimately continued a troubling trend of coming up short in close games.

After the game, Chung, who retired during the offseason, sent a one-word message to Patriots fans.

Patience — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) October 18, 2021

That’s easier said than done. At this point, New England probably is in must-win territory for the rest of the season.

The Patriots will look to get back on track this Sunday when they host the New York Jets.