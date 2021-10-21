Patriots Believe Newly Promoted DB Will Help In ‘So Many Different Ways’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Burned in recent weeks by a lack of depth in their secondary, the New England Patriots looked internally to bolster that group.

On Tuesday, the Patriots officially promoted second-year defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving them a versatile reserve option behind cornerbacks J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones and safeties Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips.

Bryant isn’t Stephon Gilmore — who would be eligible to return to Patriots practice this week had he not been traded to the Carolina Panthers — but he’s a smart, multitalented defender who’s received glowing reviews from coaches and veteran teammates during his two seasons in New England.

“He’s played a bunch of games in a bunch of different positions, so he has a lot of versatility to do different things,” McCourty said Wednesday. “I think Myles is a — I don’t want to say rare case — but a case where even when he’s on the practice squad, a lot of guys have a lot of trust in him when he gets in the game. Whether it’s at safety, whether it’s inside, outside corner, his communication, his ability to be out there and doing different things — we’re all fully confident when Myles gets in there.”

Bryant, a self-described “Swiss Army knife,” played in nine games as an undrafted rookie last season, seeing action at free safety, slot corner, wide corner and even dime linebacker. In his lone 2021 preseason appearance before an injury shelved him, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound cover man played 34 snaps at deep safety, 11 in the slot and 10 in the box, per Pro Football Focus.

A surprise cutdown-day casualty, Bryant was elevated twice during his stint on the practice squad, playing nine defensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and 11 against the Houston Texans in Week 5.

The Patriots could have elevated Bryant again this past Sunday but chose not to, leaving them with special teamers Justin Bethel and Cody Davis as their seventh and eighth defensive backs. With those options, defensive play-caller Steve Belichick opted to deploy just six DBs on a pivotal third-and-25 late in the fourth quarter of an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a decision McCourty questioned postgame.