Patriots’ Brian Belichick ‘Got A Kick Out Of’ Steve Belichick Face Memes

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were the stars of Sunday night’s New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash.

But the award for Best Supporting Actor went to Steve Belichick’s face.

The Patriots’ outside linebackers coach and defensive play-caller became a Twitter sensation Sunday night after NBC cameras captured his series of unusual sideline expressions.

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick downplayed his older brother’s facial theatrics during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. But he could appreciate the comedy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s normal,” the younger Belichick said. “But I wouldn’t read too much into it. He’s focused, locked in. He probably wasn’t even thinking about what he was doing. I thought he did a great job Sunday, but I did get a kick out of the memes and stuff.”

Brian Belichick struck a more serious tone when asked about the Patriots’ defense, which held Tampa Bay’s Brady-led offense to one touchdown and four field goals in a 19-17 loss at Gillette Stadium.

“I thought the guys competed,” he said. “I think we missed too many tackles. Obviously, look, it all needs to be better. We obviously didn’t do enough Sunday night to win, so that’s it. Run game, pass game — it all needs to improve.”