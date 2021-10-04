Patriots-Buccaneers Highlights: Watch Top Plays From Tampa Bay Victory

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left Gillette Stadium on Sunday with a hard-fought win over the New England Patriots.
Brady completed 22-of-43 passes for 269 yards and zero touchdowns in Tampa’s 19-17 victory. Rookie Mac Jones completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in New England’s defeat.
The Patriots dropped to 0-3 at home and 1-3 overall with the loss, while the Bucs improved to 3-1 with the win.
Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers:
— Brady hit Mike Evans for this 28-yard gain, in doing so breaking Drew Brees’s all-time NFL passing yards record. The play also put the Bucs firmly into field goal range, with Ryan Succop eventually converting to give Tampa a 3-0 lead.
— Jones got absolutely crushed by Bucs linebacker Devin White before throwing an interception on a pass intended for Nelson Agholor. White had a free run at Jones and forced the rookie into turnover, with Antoine Winfield Jr. coming up with the interception.
— Ryan Succop bailed out the Patriots early in the second quarter, missing this 36-yard field goal attempt:
— In a rare example of red zone success for the Patriots offense, Jones hit Hunter Henry for an 11-yard touchdown that gave New England a 6-3 lead. Nick Folk converted the extra point.
Henry has the potential to be a significant red zone threat for the Patriots.
— It didn’t result in a first down, but this still was a pretty nifty (and typical) trick play from the Patriots:
— With the Patriots driving for at least a field goal try early in the third quarter, Winfield forced a J.J. Taylor fumble, which was recovered by Richard Sherman. Obviously, something that can’t happen against the defending Super Bowl champions.
— Tampa got a short field late in the third quarter and capitalized with an eight-yard touchdown run from Ronald Jones. Succop converted the extra point to give the Bucs a 13-7 advantage.
— Jones connected with Damien Harris for this 21-yard gain early in the ensuing Patriots drive. New England eventually scored on a touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith.
— This first-down run from Brady was a key play in a drive then ended with a lead-changing field goal for the Bucs.
— More trickery from the Patriots. Jakobi Meyers completed his second pass of the game — a 30-yard strike to Nelson Agholor. Nick Folk eventually kicked a go-ahead field goal.
— This third-down conversion from Brady to Brown helped put the Bucs in position for an eventual 48-yard, game-winning field goal from Succop.
— Nick Folk missed this potential game-winning kick in the final minute: