Patriots-Buccaneers Highlights: Watch Top Plays From Tampa Bay Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers left Gillette Stadium on Sunday with a hard-fought win over the New England Patriots.

Brady completed 22-of-43 passes for 269 yards and zero touchdowns in Tampa’s 19-17 victory. Rookie Mac Jones completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in New England’s defeat.

The Patriots dropped to 0-3 at home and 1-3 overall with the loss, while the Bucs improved to 3-1 with the win.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers:

— Brady hit Mike Evans for this 28-yard gain, in doing so breaking Drew Brees’s all-time NFL passing yards record. The play also put the Bucs firmly into field goal range, with Ryan Succop eventually converting to give Tampa a 3-0 lead.

— Jones got absolutely crushed by Bucs linebacker Devin White before throwing an interception on a pass intended for Nelson Agholor. White had a free run at Jones and forced the rookie into turnover, with Antoine Winfield Jr. coming up with the interception.