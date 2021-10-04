Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Week 4 Loss To Buccaneers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday night, but ultimately suffered a 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nick Folk missed a potential game-winning field goal with under a minute remaining. The ball bounced off the left upright.
The Patriots dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Bucs improved to 3-1 with the win.
Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.
Here’s the Week 4 edition:
STUDS
Mac Jones, QB
The rookie had some shaky plays — an interception in the first half and a near-pick late in the fourth — but otherwise played well in a pressure-packed environment.
Jones, who took some huge shots in this game, completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was poised, displayed toughness and showcased the ability that makes him such a promising player for the Patriots.
Kendrick Bourne, WR
Followed up his strong performance against the New Orleans Saints with another impressive game.
Bourne was kept in check in the second half, but was huge in the first half when the Patriots needed a jolt on offense. He finished the game with five catches for 58 yards and seems to be building great chemistry with Jones.
Defense
It was far from perfect, and the run defense once again at times was a problem.
However, the Bucs had just six points until late in the third quarter and finished with 19 points. Thats a win for the Patriots defense, which got strong contributions from across the lineup.
Honorable mentions: Tight ends; Brandon Bolden; Jalen Mills; Matt Judon; Jakobi Meyers
DUDS
Mike Onwenu, LG
Not a great game from Onwenu, who thus far hasn’t lived up to lofty preseason expectations.
The left guard committed two holding penalties on the same drive in the second quarter. Fortunately, the drive wound up producing a Hunter Henry touchdown, so Onwenu got bailed out. He also had his fair share of issues in pass protection.
J.J. Taylor, RB
When you’re a player like Taylor who needs to make the most of your limited opportunities, you absolutely can’t commit turnovers. And you especially can’t commit one inside the 30-yard line.
Taylor did just that on New England’s first drive of the second half, squandering at least a field goal opportunity.
N’Keal Harry, WR
Admittedly, he didn’t play a ton, and expectations should’ve been tempered for his season debut.
Still, it would’ve been nice if Harry made some impact in his first game. He finished with one catch for 10 yards.
Honorable mentions: Jonathan Jones, CB; Damien Harris, RB