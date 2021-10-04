Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Week 4 Loss To Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday night, but ultimately suffered a 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick Folk missed a potential game-winning field goal with under a minute remaining. The ball bounced off the left upright.

The Patriots dropped to 1-3 with the loss while the Bucs improved to 3-1 with the win.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 4 edition:

STUDS

Mac Jones, QB

The rookie had some shaky plays — an interception in the first half and a near-pick late in the fourth — but otherwise played well in a pressure-packed environment.

Jones, who took some huge shots in this game, completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was poised, displayed toughness and showcased the ability that makes him such a promising player for the Patriots.