Patriots Captain Clearly Disagreed With This Game-Changing Penalty Call

Matthew Slater was characteristically diplomatic as he discussed his costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But it was clear he disagreed with the call.

Slater, the New England Patriots’ longtime special teams captain, was penalized for being forced out of bounds and not returning to the field of play quickly enough while he covered a punt during Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The penalty wiped out a fumble that Slater forced and New England recovered — a pivotal play in the game. The Patriots would have taken over on the Buccaneers’ 34-yard line with a one-point lead midway through the third quarter. Instead, Tampa Bay gained possession just shy of midfield and marched 52 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Bucs went on to win 19-17, with Patriots kicker Nick Folk missing a 56-yard field goal in the final minute.

Slater, who is one of the best and most experienced punt gunners in NFL history, discussed his turning-point penalty during a Monday afternoon video conference.

“Look, the call that was made on the field was the call that was made on the field,” he said. “It’s a tough play. Obviously, I’m well aware of the rules. I don’t think there’s anybody in this league that’s covered more punts than I have, so I understand what the rules are. I made a play that I thought was within the rules based on how it was being played and based off some of the things that we’ve talked about.

“But ultimately, that’s a judgment call, and you have to live with the call that the officials make on the field. I’m not going to question that. They’re trying their best to get things right. So it’s just one of those things where you wish you could have it back and you wish there wasn’t a flag, but it just wasn’t the case.”