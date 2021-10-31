Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Week 8 Victory Over Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

Just like that, the New England Patriots have their biggest win of the season.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Bill Belichick’s team on Sunday earned a 27-24 victory over the Chargers. Rookie Mac Jones struggled for the Patriots, completing just 16 of 33 passes for 186 yards in the win. Sophomore sensation Justin Herbert also scuffled for the Chargers, converting 18 of 35 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

Nick Folk was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals for the Patriots, including two from 48 yards.

New England improved to 4-4 with the victory while Los Angeles dropped to 4-3 with the defeat.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 8 edition:

STUDS

Adrian Phillips, S

Huge game for the former Charger. Phillips picked off Herbert in the first half and added a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Phillips has been one of the better players on New England’s defense all season, and that trend continued Sunday.