Patriots Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Patriots and Cowboys are set to square off Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Dallas enters the Week 6 contest at 4-1 and might be the best team in the NFC. New England, at 2-3, very much remains a work in progress but is coming off a win over the Houston Texans.

Will Mac Jones and Co. pull off the upset victory, or will Dak Prescott and the high-powered Cowboys offense take care of business?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday afternoon’s game between the Patriots and Cowboys:

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+