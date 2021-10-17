Patriots-Cowboys Highlights: Watch Top Plays From New England Loss

The Patriots showed a lot of fight Sunday night at Gillette Stadium but ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 35-29 overtime defeat to the Cowboys.
Mac Jones threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception, while Dak Prescott racked up 445 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb registered nine receptions for 149 yards and two scores, including the game-winner.
New England dropped to 2-4 with the loss while Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win.
Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Cowboys:
— After Dallas turned it over on downs on its first possession, Damien Harris scampered 21 yards on the first offensive play of the game for the Patriots. The third-year back was limited in practice all week due to a chest injury.
— Harris then ran it in for a score with the Patriots in wildcat formation. New England ran virtually the same play last week, only with Jones lined up on the opposite side of the field.
— The Cowboys responded by driving the ball right down New England’s throat. Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz in the end zone for a touchdown.
— Jones and the Patriots responded in kind, as an impressive drive ended with a 20-yard touchdown reception from Hunter Henry, who now has found the end zone in three consecutive games.
— Dallas appeared to be on the verge of tying the game until Prescott threw an interception to Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. The ball initially was tipped by backup corner Justin Bethel, who filled in for an injured Jonathan Jones.
— On the ensuing drive for New England, Jakobi Meyers appeared to get the first touchdown grab of his career. But the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Then, Randy Gregory did this:
— New England’s early season special teams woes continued in the second quarter with a Jake Bailey punt being blocked for the second time this season. Not good.
— With Prescott attempting to sneak it in on 4th-and-goal from the one-yard line, Ja’Whaun Bentley delivered one of the plays of the season for the Patriots, forcing the ball from the Cowboys quarterback’s hands before he scored. The play initially was ruled a touchdown but overturned upon review.
The Patriots would have done themselves a big favor by scoring on their opening drive of the second half, but Gregory sacked Jones on 3rd-and-2.
— Dallas took its first lead of the game when Prescott found CeeDee Lamb with a one-yard touchdown pass.
— Just an all-around excellent run from Harris, who showed toughness and ability throughout this game. The drive finished with a one-yard TD run from Rhamondre Stevenson, with New England eventually taking the lead on a Nick Folk field goal.
— The Patriots were in position to potentially run out the clock after Greg Zuerlein missed what would’ve been a go-ahead field goal. But, on second down, Jones threw a pick-six to Trevon Diggs.
— Jones then came right back and hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest play of the season for the Patriots.
— Prescott found Lamb for a huge third-down gain that set up Zuerlein’s game-tying field goal.
— The Patriots got the ball first in overtime but punted after getting just one first down. Dallas then drove down the field, with Prescott finding Lamb for the 35-yard game-winning touchdown.