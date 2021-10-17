Patriots-Cowboys Highlights: Watch Top Plays From New England Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots showed a lot of fight Sunday night at Gillette Stadium but ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 35-29 overtime defeat to the Cowboys.

Mac Jones threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception, while Dak Prescott racked up 445 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb registered nine receptions for 149 yards and two scores, including the game-winner.

New England dropped to 2-4 with the loss while Dallas improved to 5-1 with the win.

Here are the top highlights from Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Cowboys:

— After Dallas turned it over on downs on its first possession, Damien Harris scampered 21 yards on the first offensive play of the game for the Patriots. The third-year back was limited in practice all week due to a chest injury.

— Harris then ran it in for a score with the Patriots in wildcat formation. New England ran virtually the same play last week, only with Jones lined up on the opposite side of the field.