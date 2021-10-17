Patriots’ Damien Harris Shows Support For Red Sox With Pregame Outfit

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add Damien Harris to the list of Patriots players and coaches pulling for the Boston Red Sox.

The New England running back wore a Red Sox coat to Gillette Stadium on Sunday ahead of his team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Red Sox currently are tied with the Houston Astros at a game apiece in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

Take a look:

Harris was limited in practice during the week due to a chest injury but reportedly will play against the Cowboys.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are set to face the Astros on Monday in Game 3 of the ALCS. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.