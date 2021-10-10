Patriots Defense Begins Game In Alarmingly Awful Fashion Against Texans

Houston had the ball for over 10 minutes

by

The Patriots defense couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start Sunday against the Texans.

New England’s defense allowed Davis Mills and an objectively poor Houston offense to chew up over 10 minutes on an 18-play, 79-yard drive that resulted in an 11-yard touchdown reception by Antony Auclair. The Patriots allowed Houston to convert three of four third-down tries, and also surrendered a fourth-down conversion.

Here’s the score from Auclair:

Ka’imi Fairbairn wound up missing the extra-point chance, so it wasn’t all good for the Texans.

The Patriots responded with a touchdown drive of their own, with Damien Harris punching it in at the goal line. New England kicker Nick Folk, too, missed his extra-point try.

