Patriots Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Cool Tom Brady-Mac Jones Video

Mac Jones continues to give Patriots fans reasons to be hopeful for the future.

The rookie quarterback played well Sunday in New England’s 54-13 dismantling of the New York Jets, completing 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. By any measure, Jones has been the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season and is probably among the top 15 signal-callers overall.

Obviously, Jones is no Tom Brady, and likely never will be. However, a new side-by-side video comparing the two quarterbacks had Patriots fans awfully excited over the weekend.

The video features Jones hitting Kendrick Bourne for a huge gain late in Sunday’s game, and Brady connecting with Mike Evans on a similarly big play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Chicago Bears.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

Jones will look to continue his impressive start to the campaign this Sunday when he and the Patriots visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.