Patriots Fans Will Appreciate Tom Brady’s Take On Bucs’ Win In Foxboro

Over the course of his 20-year New England tenure, Tom Brady understood the stiff challenge opposing teams faced when they needed to travel to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots.

Brady on Sunday night experienced the other end of the spectrum for the first time in his storied career. And while the Buccaneers left Foxboro with a win, it did not come easy.

New England pushed Tampa Bay to the brink in prime time. Mac Jones delivered a very sharp performance and the Patriots’ defense largely kept one of the league’s most talented offenses at bay. Bill Belichick’s team was mere inches away from forcing Brady to try and lead a game-winning drive with less than a minute to play, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal attempt narrowly missed.

One can imagine the sense of relief Brady felt when Folk’s kick clanged off the left upright. The seven-time champion acknowledged said feeling as he spoke with his quarterbacks coach after the game.

“God is it hard to come in here and win a football game,” Brady said to Clyde Christensen, per NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Christesen wasn’t the only coach who Brady caught up with late Sunday night. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller also spoke privately with Belichick in the Bucs’ locker room.