Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Bucs Showdown

At last, it’s game day in Foxboro, Mass.

Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Bucs carries a ton of intrigue, including its potential as a goldmine for fantasy football owners. New England and Tampa Bay both feature multiple players who generate fantasy-related conversations on a weekly basis.

But which ones deserve spots in your lineups?

Ahead of the Week 4 contest, we came up with the Patriots players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Patriots receivers

Specifically Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and/or Jakobi Meyers.

This is less about New England’s wideouts than it is Tampa’s secondary, which is so thin that Richard Sherman will start Sunday night. The Patriots’ passing game has not inspired much confidence this season, but Agholor, Bourne and Meyers all have had their moments. If New England’s offensive line holds up, all three should enjoy some level of success.

We’re not suggesting rolling with Agholor, Bourne or Meyers as WR1s or even WR2s. But as FLEX plays? Go for it.