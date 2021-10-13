Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski Has Hilarious Approach To Punt Returning

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Few players in the NFL absorb harder hits on a more frequent basis than Gunner Olszewski.

Every punt return is an adventure for the New England Patriots’ All-Pro, who routinely gets flipped, slammed and pummeled as he weaves his way through onrushing coverage players.

It’s easy to wonder what Olszewski is thinking when he’s cartwheeling through the air after being nailed by a linebacker at full speed. As it turns out, the answer to that question is simple: He’s not.

Olszewski on Wednesday said he likes to turn his brain off during punt returns and rely solely on “instinct.”

“I’d say that play is a complete instinct play,” Olszewski said. “It’s one of those plays where it’s so much fun because you turn your brain off for it. Whether it’s supposed to go right or supposed to go left, you just read blockers’ leverage, and no play is like any other. And that’s special teams in general, I’d say. …

“You can’t be thinking. If you think, you’re too slow. Your brain will just slow you down. Might as well get rid of it before you go out there.”

Much like goalies in hockey, great punt returners share a certain mindset — a willingness to put their bodies in harm’s way without hesitation. Ex-Patriot Danny Amendola once compared returning punts to “playing on the highway.”