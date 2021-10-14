Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski Reveals Red Sox-Astros ALCS Allegiances

NESN Logo Sign In

Gunner Olszewski has crossed over to the side of the good guys.

The New England Patriots wide receiver originally is from Alvin, Texas — a town about 25 miles southeast of Houston. So you’d think, as the Boston Red Sox get ready to face the Astros in the American League Championship Series, that Olszewski’s allegiances would lie with his hometown club, right?

Wrong.

“Go Sox,” Olszewski told reporters Wednesday after Patriots practice, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth. “I’m a Boston guy now.”

Other Houston fans likely will enter this series with a little more contention. The first game of the series is Friday.