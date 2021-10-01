Why Sunday’s Game Means So Much More For Patriots Than Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Patriots cooked if they lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?

No, they’re not. And, whether Bill Belichick wants to admit it or not, this is the kind of game that could provide ‘moral victories” to the losing team.

But make no mistake: If New England falls at home to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, Patriots fans should significantly start tempering expectations for the rest of the season. That is, unless they’ve become satisfied with the NFL’s model franchise not qualifying for the playoffs.

First of all, they’d be 0-3 at Gillette Stadium. It’s stunning to think a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team is facing such a reality. However, more importantly, they’d be 1-3 overall.

We mentioned it ahead of last weekend’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints: 1-3 is a near-death sentence for NFL teams. In league history, only 8.7% of teams have started 1-3 and gone on to make the playoffs (Washington did it last year). The additions of both a third Wild Card spot and a 17th game obviously change things.

The Patriots’ season might be on the line this weekend, and they’ll need to beat Brady and the champs to save it. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with or without all the emotional context.

Again, New England is talented-enough, and well-coached enough, to dig itself out of such a hole. But it’s fair to question whether the new pieces will gel in time. Plus, the entire complexion of the schedule changes when you consider struggles of the Patriots and the successes of other teams.