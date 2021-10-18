Why There Aren’t Any ‘Moral Victories’ For Patriots In Loss To Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots should have won Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

And they should have had wins this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. Going back to last season, New England basically beat the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Against the Cowboys, it was poor defensive execution on 3rd-and-25 and a questionable fourth-down decision in overtime that cost New England a victory. Against the Bucs, another worthwhile second-guess gave way to a missed field goal from Nick Folk. Damien Harris’s fumble in Week 1 cost the Patriots a win over the Dolphins.

Last season, Cam Newton’s failed goal-line run in Seattle, post-COVID-19 struggles against the Broncos and late-game fumble against the Bills all resulted in narrow defeats. Every time, the Patriots were oh-so-close to pulling out dramatic wins.

But here’s the thing: The Patriots did lose all those games, and deserved to.

And here are more inconvenient truths: In the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots are 3-7 in one-score games. This season, they’re 0-4 at home for the first time since 1993.

So, the time for “moral victories” officially is over. The Patriots have reason to believe the future is bright with Mac Jones at quarterback, but the reality is that New England is 9-13 since the start of the 2020 campaign.