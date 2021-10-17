Patriots Inactives Reaction: Is Position Change Coming For Mike Onwenu?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two of the offensive line starters who missed last week’s New England Patriots game are back in the lineup Sunday.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu both will dress against the Dallas Cowboys after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Onwenu, who was a full participant in the final two practices this week, is expected to play against Dallas. Wynn’s status is less clear, as he missed two full weeks of practice before his recent activation. He could be an emergency backup if the Patriots do not feel comfortable starting him after such a long layoff.

If Wynn is used in a reserve role, Justin Herron would be the most likely candidate to start at left tackle. He did so in last week’s win over the Houston Texans, with Yodny Cajuste starting on the right side in place of Trent Brown (injured reserve).

Cajuste might not remain in that spot, however, as pregame warmups suggested a potential position change for Onwenu. During non-padded positional work, the second-year pro took reps at right tackle alongside Ted Karras, who is expected to start at right guard in place of the injured Shaq Mason (ruled out with an abdomen injury). Onwenu excelled at right tackle as a rookie but has played exclusively at guard this season.

Mike Onwenu taking warmup reps at right tackle ?? pic.twitter.com/4Op4vGx5Bg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 17, 2021

The Patriots elevated guard/center James Ferentz from the practice squad Saturday for additional O-line depth.