Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Make Change At Running Back In Week 5

— Expect Ted Karras to fill one of the vacant guard spots. The rest of New England’s patchwork O-line is difficult to predict.

The Patriots likely will start either Justin Herron or Yodny Cajuste at left tackle and Herron, Cajuste or Yasir Durant at right tackle. For the final guard spot, their top options are James Ferentz, Alex Redmond and Durant.

The Patriots elevated Ferentz, Redmond and Will Sherman from the practice squad to fill out this depleted position group. Keeping rookie quarterback Mac Jones as protected as possible will be of paramount importance in this one.

Jones has taken a beating this season, absorbing at least nine QB hits in each of his team’s three losses.

— With no Mills, Joejuan Williams likely will start at outside corner opposite J.C. Jackson one week after sitting out as a healthy scratch. Wade would have been a candidate to fill that role, but he’s also unavailable.

Rounding out the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart are slot corner Jonathan Jones, special teamer Justin Bethel and slot/safety Myles Bryant, who’s up from the practice squad. The Patriots’ depth here is perilously thin, and they now will not be getting Stephon Gilmore back in two weeks.

— Linebacker Jamie Collins is active after signing with the Patriots on Wednesday. It’s the third go-round in New England for the veteran linebacker, who most recently played for the Pats in 2019. We’ll see what Collins’ role is a Patriots linebacking corps that’s fully healthy for the first time since Week 1.

Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche all are active after missing games over the previous three weeks.