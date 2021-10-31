NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots again are shaking up their backfield.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson was inserted back into the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. J.J. Taylor, who was up last week, sits out as a healthy scratch.

Stevenson had his best game as a pro against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 (five carries, 23 yards, touchdown; three catches, 39 yards) but was a healthy scratch for last week’s blowout win over the New York Jets. He’ll complement lead back Damien Harris and third-down back Brandon Bolden.

The Patriots have rotated their young backup ball-carriers this season, never having both Stevenson and Taylor active at the same time. This will be Taylor’s fourth healthy inactive in eight games.

Here’s how that rotation has looked thus far:

Active in Week 1: Stevenson

Week 2: Taylor

Week 3: Taylor

Week 4: Taylor

Week 5: Stevenson

Week 6: Stevenson

Week 7: Taylor

Week 8: Stevenson

Statistically, the Chargers have fielded the NFL’s worst run defense this season, ranking last in rushing yards allowed per game, yards allowed per carry and Football Outsiders’ run defense DVOA. The Patriots have averaged 131.3 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, with Harris surpassing 100 yards himself in each of the last two.