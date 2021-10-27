Patriots Injury Report: 15 Players Limited In First Week 8 Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance Wednesday, but their injury report remained voluminous.

The following 15 players were listed as limited participants in the Patriots’ first practice of Los Angeles Chargers week:

C David Andrews (ankle)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (finger)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Brandon King (thigh)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Shaun Wade (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee)

Andrews and Bourne are new additions to the injury report. The former has been the lone constant in a constantly rotating offensive line this season, playing every snap at center through seven games. The latter threw a touchdown pass and hauled in a 46-yard reception during Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Hightower sat out that game, and Smith, Mason, Davis and safety Devin McCourty all exited early with injuries. All five practiced Wednesday, and McCourty was not listed on the injury report, meaning he should be good to go for Sunday’s Week 8 clash.

Speaking with reporters after practice, McCourty said he is “going to work (his) butt off to be out there Sunday.”

Wade practiced Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 6. The rookie cornerback has yet to dress for a game this season.