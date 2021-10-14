Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Players Upgraded To Limited Participants

Two injured New England Patriots starters took steps toward returning Thursday.
Running back Damien Harris (ribs) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) were limited participants in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 6, according to the team’s injury report. Both attended Wednesday’s practice but did not participate.
Harris is New England’s leading rusher, carrying 63 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns over five games. No other Patriots player has more than 38 rushing yards this season.
Mason is a longtime O-line starter.
The Patriots were down their top two left tackles (Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron) Thursday, putting both players’ availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in doubt. Wynn was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Tuesday and has yet to be activated.
Left guard Mike Onwenu was removed from the COVID list Thursday and was a full practice participant.
Cornerback Shaun Wade remained sidelined with a concussion.
Here is Thursday’s full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Ribs
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Down in Dallas, standout cornerback Trevon Diggs (NFL-high six interceptions this season) missed practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was among four Cowboys listed as limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle
CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle
S Damontae Kazee, Hip
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs
DE Randy Gregory, Knee
T Tyron Smith, Neck
S Donavan Wilson, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
T Ty Nsekhe, Illness