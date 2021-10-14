Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Players Upgraded To Limited Participants

NESN Logo Sign In

Two injured New England Patriots starters took steps toward returning Thursday.

Running back Damien Harris (ribs) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) were limited participants in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 6, according to the team’s injury report. Both attended Wednesday’s practice but did not participate.

Harris is New England’s leading rusher, carrying 63 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns over five games. No other Patriots player has more than 38 rushing yards this season.

Mason is a longtime O-line starter.

The Patriots were down their top two left tackles (Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron) Thursday, putting both players’ availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in doubt. Wynn was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Tuesday and has yet to be activated.

Left guard Mike Onwenu was removed from the COVID list Thursday and was a full practice participant.

Cornerback Shaun Wade remained sidelined with a concussion.