Patriots Injury Report: Five Players Out, 11 Limited Ahead Of Jets Game

Wednesday's injury report was the Patriots' longest of the season

by

More than a quarter of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster is dinged up ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

The Patriots listed a season-high 16 players on their first injury report of Week 7.

Five did not practice Wednesday: defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade and D-end Deatrich Wise. Wise was present at practice but did not participate.

Another 11 players were limited participants, including a handful of new additions to the injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
ST Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Godchaux, Hightower, Wise, Barmore, Bolden, King, Phillips and Uche all were not listed on last week’s injury report.

The Patriots announced injuries to Hightower, Jones, Phillips, Bentley, cornerback Justin Bethel and outside linebacker Chase Winovich during Sunday’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Bethel was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report. Winovich was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Mason, New England’s starting right guard, has missed the last two games.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming the Jets to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

More Patriots:

Why Julian Edelman Felt Need To ‘Vent’ About Patriots After Cowboys Loss
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

What Alex Cora Expects From Chris Sale In Crucial ALCS Game 5
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Red Sox Noticed Nathan Eovaldi’s Mechanics Were ‘A Bit Off’ In Game 4 Relief

Picked For You

Related