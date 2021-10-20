Patriots Injury Report: Five Players Out, 11 Limited Ahead Of Jets Game

NESN Logo Sign In

More than a quarter of the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster is dinged up ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

The Patriots listed a season-high 16 players on their first injury report of Week 7.

Five did not practice Wednesday: defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade and D-end Deatrich Wise. Wise was present at practice but did not participate.

Another 11 players were limited participants, including a handful of new additions to the injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

ST Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Godchaux, Hightower, Wise, Barmore, Bolden, King, Phillips and Uche all were not listed on last week’s injury report.