Patriots Thursday Injury Report: More Positive Signs From Devin McCourty

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s Patriots injury report mirrored Wednesday’s.

The same 15 players were listed as “limited participants” for New England, which will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And, like Wednesday, safety Devin McCourty was not described as limited. McCourty, who left last weekend’s game against the New York Jets due to an abdominal injury, appeared to be moving well during the media portion of Thursday’s practice.

“I’m gonna work my butt off to be out there Sunday,” the 34-year-old said Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the full injury report:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)

WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder)

DT Carl Davis (hand)

S Kyle Dugger (neck)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (finger)

LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)

LB Brandon King (thigh)

G Shaq Mason (abdomen)

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder)

LB Josh Uche (shoulder)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

CB Shaun Wade (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee)

One noteworthy takeaway from Los Angeles’s injury report: Star running back Austin Ekeler did not practice Thursday due to a hip ailment.

The Patriots and Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.