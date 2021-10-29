Patriots Injury Report: Jonnu Smith, Dont’a Hightower Make Trip To LA

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially ruled out one player and listed 14 as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Special teamer Brandon King (thigh) did not make the trip to Los Angeles and will not play against the Chargers. The following players are questionable after being limited in all three practices this week:

C David Andrews, Ankle

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

DL Deatrich Wise, Knee

Smith’s status came into question when his scheduled news conference was canceled Friday, but photos posted on Patriots.com revealed he traveled with the team to Califonia. A shoulder injury knocked the tight end out of last week’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

Hightower did not play against the Jets. Mason and Davis exited the game early with injuries. Safety Devin McCourty did, as well, but was a full practice participant this week and has not appeared on the injury report.

Bourne, who threw a touchdown pass in the blowout win, is expected to play against the Chargers, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.