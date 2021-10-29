Patriots Injury Report: Jonnu Smith, Dont’a Hightower Make Trip To LA

The New England Patriots officially ruled out one player and listed 14 as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Special teamer Brandon King (thigh) did not make the trip to Los Angeles and will not play against the Chargers. The following players are questionable after being limited in all three practices this week:
C David Andrews, Ankle
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
WR Kendrick Bourne, Shoulder
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise, Knee
Smith’s status came into question when his scheduled news conference was canceled Friday, but photos posted on Patriots.com revealed he traveled with the team to Califonia. A shoulder injury knocked the tight end out of last week’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.
Hightower did not play against the Jets. Mason and Davis exited the game early with injuries. Safety Devin McCourty did, as well, but was a full practice participant this week and has not appeared on the injury report.
Bourne, who threw a touchdown pass in the blowout win, is expected to play against the Chargers, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.
Wade could make his regular-season NFL debut Sunday. He returned to practice this week after missing three games with a concussion (and sitting out the previous four as a healthy scratch).
The Chargers listed running back Austin Ekeler and linebacker Drue Tranquill as questionable. Ekeler, who did not practice Thursday or Friday, is one of the league’s top dual-threat running backs and would be a major loss for LA’s Justin Herbert-led offense.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters he’s “hopeful” Ekeler will be able to play.
Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.