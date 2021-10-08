NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be without at least two of their starting offensive linemen for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) officially were ruled out Friday after sitting out all three practices this week. Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) also was ruled out.

This will be the fourth straight game Brown has missed. He has not played a snap since the opening series of Week 1.

The statuses of left tackle Isaiah Wynn or left guard Mike Onwenu, meanwhile, remain unclear entering the weekend. Both have spent the entire week on the reserve/COVID-19 list but theoretically could be activated in time for Sunday’s game if they clear the proper protocols.

If they’re not, the Patriots would enter this game with just one starting lineman available: center David Andrews. The remaining spots would be filled by some combination of Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, Yodny Cajuste and potentially an elevated practice squad player like James Ferentz or Alex Redmond.

Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the Patriots’ offensive line situation before Friday’s practice.

“I think today will help clear some of that up,” Belichick said in a video conference. “But whoever has the opportunity, I’m sure they’ll make the most of it. I know the guys that didn’t practice are working as hard as they can to be ready to go, and the guys that did are likewise, preparing. And if they get an opportunity, I think they’ll be ready to play, too. We’ll see how it all plays out. I don’t know.”