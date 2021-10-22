Patriots Injury Report: Two Players Out, 14 Questionable For Jets Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade will miss the Week 7 game against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury and a concussion, respectively. Jones did not practice all week after being injured during last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, while Wade has been sidelined for multiple weeks with his concussion.

Nose tackle Davon Godchaux is listed as “questionable” after not practicing for the entire week. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise are both also “questionable.” Hightower missed practice Wednesday and Friday but was limited Thursday. Wise missed practice Wednesday but was a limited participant the rest of the week.

Here’s the full injury report, with Friday practice statuses in parenthesis:

OUT

CB Jonathan Jones, shoulder (non-participant)

CB Shaun Wade, concussion (non-participant)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

DL Davon Godchaux, finger (non-participant)

LB Dont’a Hightower, elbow/Ankle (non-participant)

DL Christian Barmore, shoulder (limited participant)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs (limited participant)

RB Brandon Bolden, thigh (limited participant)

S Kyle Dugger, knee (limited participant)

K Nick Folk, left knee (limited participant)

LB Brandon King, thigh (limited participant)

G Shaq Mason, abdomen (limited participant)

DB Jalen Mills, hamstring (limited participant)

DB Adrian Phillips, back (limited participant)

LB Josh Uche, shoulder (limited participant)

LB Kyle Van Noy, groin (limited participant)

DL Deatrich Wise, knee (limited participant)