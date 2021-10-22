Patriots Injury Report: Two Players Out, 14 Questionable For Jets Game

Jonathan Jones will not play Sunday

by

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade will miss the Week 7 game against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury and a concussion, respectively. Jones did not practice all week after being injured during last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, while Wade has been sidelined for multiple weeks with his concussion.

Nose tackle Davon Godchaux is listed as “questionable” after not practicing for the entire week. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise are both also “questionable.” Hightower missed practice Wednesday and Friday but was limited Thursday. Wise missed practice Wednesday but was a limited participant the rest of the week.

Here’s the full injury report, with Friday practice statuses in parenthesis:

OUT
CB Jonathan Jones, shoulder (non-participant)
CB Shaun Wade, concussion (non-participant)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
DL Davon Godchaux, finger (non-participant)
LB Dont’a Hightower, elbow/Ankle (non-participant)
DL Christian Barmore, shoulder (limited participant)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ribs (limited participant)
RB Brandon Bolden, thigh (limited participant)
S Kyle Dugger, knee (limited participant)
K Nick Folk, left knee (limited participant)
LB Brandon King, thigh (limited participant)
G Shaq Mason, abdomen (limited participant)
DB Jalen Mills, hamstring (limited participant)
DB Adrian Phillips, back (limited participant)
LB Josh Uche, shoulder (limited participant)
LB Kyle Van Noy, groin (limited participant)
DL Deatrich Wise, knee (limited participant)

The Patriots and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

Martellus Bennett Profanely Rips Jimmy Garoppolo For Missed Game In 2016
Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore and center Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Called John Moore After D-Man’s Demotion To AHL
Boston Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Astros ALCS Game 6 Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Bats Leadoff

Picked For You

Related