Patriots Injury Report: Two Returning Starters Did Not Practice Wednesday

Running back Damien Harris and right guard Shaq Mason were back on the field for the New England Patriots’ first practice of Week 6, but neither actually practiced.

Harris (ribs) and Mason (abdomen) both were listed as “did not participate” on Wednesday’s Patriots injury report.

Harris suffered multiple injuries in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, ultimately leaving the game for good late in the fourth quarter. Mason was one of four starting offensive linemen who did not play against Houston.

If Harris cannot play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots would be left with Brandon Bolden, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor as their lone running back options.

Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) also remained sidelined Wednesday. He was not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Nine Patriots players were listed as limited participants, including one new addition to the injury report: Justin Herron (abdomen), who started at left tackle Sunday in place of Isaiah Wynn.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Ribs

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion