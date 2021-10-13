Patriots Injury Report: Two Returning Starters Did Not Practice Wednesday

Nine players were limited

by

Running back Damien Harris and right guard Shaq Mason were back on the field for the New England Patriots’ first practice of Week 6, but neither actually practiced.

Harris (ribs) and Mason (abdomen) both were listed as “did not participate” on Wednesday’s Patriots injury report.

Harris suffered multiple injuries in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, ultimately leaving the game for good late in the fourth quarter. Mason was one of four starting offensive linemen who did not play against Houston.

If Harris cannot play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots would be left with Brandon Bolden, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and second-year pro J.J. Taylor as their lone running back options.

Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) also remained sidelined Wednesday. He was not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Nine Patriots players were listed as limited participants, including one new addition to the injury report: Justin Herron (abdomen), who started at left tackle Sunday in place of Isaiah Wynn.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Ribs
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Neither Wynn nor left guard Mike Onwenu was present at practice. Both remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Right tackle Trent Brown was placed on injured reserve over the weekend, sidelining him for at least the next two games.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

