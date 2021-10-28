This Person Wants Jakobi Meyers’ TD Drought To End More Than Anyone

NESN Logo Sign In

Thirty-six games, 181 targets, 126 catches, 1,478 yards — zero touchdowns.

That’s the baffling career stat line of New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who, seven weeks into his third NFL season, still has yet to find the end zone in a non-preseason game.

Meyers, a converted quarterback, has thrown for two touchdowns with the Patriots, but no player in league history has recorded more receptions or receiving yards without a single receiving or rushing score than New England’s No. 1 wideout.

In fact, Meyers has more than twice as many catches and more than double the receiving yards of the next-most-prolific non-touchdown-scorer. Second on both lists, according to Pro Football Reference, is a former Patriots tight end named Bob Adams, who retired in 1976 with 61 career receptions for 732 yards.

Meyers wants one. Quarterback Mac Jones wants to get him one. But no one wants to see him cross the goal line more than his father, James.

“He probably wants it more than I do,” a smiling Meyers said Wednesday in a video conference. “That’s, like, the last thing he says to me before I get out the car to go into the stadium. Like, ‘Let’s get this touchdown this game!’ And I’m like, ‘All right, I got you. I’ll do my best. I’m trying.’

“He kind of brings it up here and there, like, ‘Maybe this week will be the week.’ But it’s never too over-intrusive. He just plays it cool a little bit.”