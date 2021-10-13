Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Simple Explanation For Ugly Drop Vs. Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — One moment from Sunday’s New England Patriots win won’t be on Jakobi Meyers’ highlight reel.

Late in the first half, a Houston Texans coverage bust left Meyers wide, wide open down the left sideline. Quarterback Mac Jones spotted him and delivered a perfectly placed pass — that the wide receiver dropped.

It was a forgettable play for the usually sure-handed wideout. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Meyers accepted blame for his miscue — but also blamed the NRG Stadium lights.

“I lost it in the lights,” Meyers said. “I mean, I’ve still got to catch it. But the ball can go through the lights, come back down through the lights. You’ve just got to focus a little bit harder. … (It was) the lights along the side of the stadium. I mean, it’s a catchable ball. I still should have caught it. I’ve just got to focus a little bit more.”

That was the lone hiccup in an otherwise respectable outing for Meyers. He finished with four catches on five targets for 56 yards, including a 24-yarder on what proved to be the game-winning drive.

Through five games, Meyers leads all Patriots players in targets (46), catches (31) and receiving yards (302) by wide margins. Tight end Hunter Henry ranks second in receptions and yards with 20 for 216. Wideout Nelson Agholor is second in targets with 27.