Patriots-Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online, On TV

Who will win this AFC East clash?

by

The Patriots and Jets are set to square off Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

New England enters the Week 7 contest at 2-4, fresh off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New York, meanwhile, is 1-4 and coming off its bye week.

The Patriots handled the Jets in a Week 2 victory, largely because rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions. New York a few weeks ago beat the Tennessee Titans, however, indicating an upset should not be ruled out in Foxboro, Mass.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets:

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+

