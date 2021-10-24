Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Week 7 Victory Over Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots dominated the New York Jets on Sunday, earning a 54-13 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 307 yards — his first 300-yard game as a pro — and two touchdowns for the victors. The Jets lost Zach Wilson to a knee injury in the second quarter. Fourth-year quarterback Mike White took over and completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown to go along with two interceptions.

The Patriots improved to 3-4 with the victory while New York fell to 1-5.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 7 edition:

STUDS

Christian Barmore, DT

With the Patriots dealing with multiple injuries on the defensive line, Barmore, who also dealt with a shoulder injury during practice all week, saw increased playing time. The rookie made the most of it. Barmore was a force in pass rush, and also did a good job defending the run. He continues to look like a great draft pick.

I'm pretty sure Christian Barmore has already made more plays than Malcolm Brown and Dominique Easley ? combined. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 24, 2021

Brandon Bolden, RB

With Rhamondre Stevenson a surprise inactive, Bolden saw increased usage in the passing game and enjoyed a strong performance. The veteran racked up 79 receiving yards and a score on six receptions.