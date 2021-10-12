Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

NESN Logo Sign In

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week.

And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson.

First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a trade after last season amid his mounting frustration with the Texans. Houston initially insisted it would not deal the superstar signal-caller, but subsequent reporting indicated Patriots executive-turned-Texans general manager Nick Caserio had softened his stance.

During the spring, Watson was hit with over 20 civil lawsuits alleging varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Virtually all trade speculation disappeared.

Now, still adamant about never playing for the Texans again, the 26-year-old is part of Houston’s 53-man roster but hasn’t come close to playing all season. All reporting suggests Watson eventually will play somewhere else. But thus far other NFL teams, warry either of Houston’s asking price or Watson’s unresolved legal issues (or both), haven’t executed a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler.

That brings us to last Friday’s episode of “Felger & Mazz” on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

WCVB-TV’s Chris Gasper, someone well-connected with the Patriots, indicated that Belichick and the Patriots might look to move Jones as soon as this offseason. Gasper didn’t say that New England is down on Jones; rather, that Belichick, with an eye on Don Shula’s all-time wins (including postseason) record, might believe Jones is a year or two away from performing at a championship-caliber level.