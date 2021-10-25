Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Steak, eggs and … spaghetti?

Yep, spaghetti.

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”

Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.

“It’s always the same thing regardless of the kickoff (time),” Jones said. “Same thing in college, just getting into a routine. I’ve eaten that at 6 in the morning before 11 o’clock games in college, so it’s just part of the routine that I’ve gotten into. It just kind of gets your mind ready. It’s nothing crazy. It’s a pretty simple meal.”

Carbs? Check. Protein? Check. Call it the MJ10 Diet.

Asked whether he likes to tip back a few cold ones postgame, as Patriots coaches Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia did following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Jones said he prefers to dabble in dessert. He’s recently been a big fan of mochi balls, a Japanese ice cream treat.