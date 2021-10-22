NESN Logo Sign In

Happy Friday, folks. Let’s dive right into this week’s New England Patriots mailbag, which, with the Pats sitting at 2-4, is heavy on trade deadline talk:

@Ashley1992_

Hi Zack, do you see the Patriots making any deals before the trade deadline?

I do. Now, will it be a significant move? That, I don’t know. But the Patriots have made at least one deadline deal in seven of the last nine seasons, ranging from the forgettable (remember Isaiah Ford, last year’s deadline pickup?) to the franchise-shaking (Jamie Collins in 2016, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017). With this year’s deadline set for Nov. 2, history suggests we’ll see a Patriots transaction or two in the next 10 days.

@TopShelfFunk

I know it?s tough to say, but after the pats cleared space by trading Gilmore, what position (if any) do you expect for them go after at the deadline?

In my opinion, their biggest need is at cornerback, where they’re dangerously thin after shipping Stephon Gilmore to Carolina. It’s clear they no longer have faith in Joejuan Williams (healthy scratch in two of the last three games) to help them there, and Shaun Wade (currently out with a concussion) has yet to play a snap this season.

They could also use more reliable offensive tackle depth — Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant and Yodny Cajuste all have struggled, and Trent Brown hasn’t played since the opening series of Week 1 — and maybe a pass-catching running back, unless they’re confident rookie Rhamondre Stevenson can take on a larger role in that area. (Stevenson had his best game as a pro Sunday against Dallas.) Some help at receiver help could be on their wish list, too.

@Deever2000

This has to be the end of the line for Harry right? The fact that a rookie QB has to tell the guy how to line up, when to go in motion etc is embarrassing?

Yep. That mental mistake by N’Keal Harry forced Mac Jones to throw the ball away in the red zone. The Patriots wound up scoring, but it’s yet another mark against the 2019 first-round pick, who’s been a relative non-factor in the three games since his return from injured reserve. In 58 snaps this season, Harry has two catches on three targets for 9 yards, plus a couple of drawn penalties.

To me, Harry is one of the Patriots’ most likely trade candidates, assuming they can find an interested partner (which could prove difficult). New England also could look to move their second pick in the 2019 draft, cornerback Joejuan Williams, who’s been a healthy scratch in two of the last three games and was benched in the other. It’s clear the Patriots don’t trust Williams to contribute even with hardly any depth in their cornerback group.

Neither Harry nor Williams has panned out for New England, but both are recent high draft picks with intriguing physical tools (Harry’s size and contested-catch ability; Williams’ rare length) who could be viewed as worthwhile reclamation projects elsewhere.