Patriots Mailbag: Jamie Collins’ Role, Stopping Slants, One Quiet Standout

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said those are “awareness” plays that the Patriots should know are coming.

“Honestly, I would say part of it just has to do with awareness, right?” Mayo said this week. “Awareness of the play. A lot of those have happened on short-yardage plays, like third-and-1. And really it’s a run; it’s not just a normal slant pass. I don’t want you guys to think they are just sitting back there in dropback pass and throwing the slant. It’s a called run play and what we call a ‘look’ pass. They just sling it out there.

“Through self-scouting and honestly just being at the game, we know that play’s coming. We just have to play it better.”

Jackson gave up one such slant against Houston, losing Brandin Cooks on fourth-and-1. He was playing with outside leverage on the play, giving Cooks a free release inside.

It wasn’t the first slant Jackson had surrendered this season, but he vowed it would be the last.

“I just have to get my awareness up on that play,” Jackson said Friday, echoing Mayo. “It’s nobody else’s fault but mine. I know other teams are looking at that like, OK, this guy gives up slants. That won’t happen again.”

@PatriotsSTH1969

With Wynn out because he is Unvaccinated and Covid-19 exposed and Herron ailing does this open the door for Cajuste to take over at LT, Owenu go back to RT and Steady Teddy Karras at guard?

That’s the combo I’d go with Sunday if both Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron (missed practice Thursday with an abdomen injury) are unavailable. I think the Patriots would be better off with Mike Onwenu at right tackle and Ted Karras at left guard than they would be with Onwenu at left guard and Yasir Durant at right tackle. They’ve shown a reluctance to move Onwenu out of his guard spot, however, so it’s unclear if that’s an option they’re considering.

@A_DeSilva

What?s happened to Uche? He seemed ready for a breakout year in camp.. has the team relegated him to a situational role like Winovich last season?

Uche missed Week 3 with an injury and hasn’t been much of a factor since he returned. Pegged early as the Patriots’ second-best pass rusher behind Judon, he has zero sacks, zero QB hits, zero pressures, zero run stops and just one tackle over his last two games. Outside of one Week 1 sack and some big plays in garbage time against the New York Jets, the second-year pro has been disappointing thus far.

@Jchizz

How have Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger looked this season so far? It sounded like both were having very good camps, but I haven’t heard much about them since.

Phillips looked awesome in training camp, and that’s continued into the season. He’s been among the Patriots’ most active run defenders (seven run stops, according to Pro Football Focus), and in coverage, he’s allowed just six catches on 11 targets for 38 yards with an interception, also per PFF. He’s quietly been one of New England’s best players.

Dugger also has been even more involved against the run — his 10 stops lead all NFL safeties — but his coverage remains a work in progress. Texans tight ends gave him a tough time on Sunday, just like they did last season. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 98.2 when targeting Dugger and 24.1 when targeting Phillips.