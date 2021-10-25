Patriots’ Matthew Judon Will Be ‘Praying’ For Jets’ Zach Wilson After Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon hopes Zach Wilson makes a speedy recovery.

The New England Patriots outside linebacker sent Wilson a message of support on social media after his hit knocked the New York Jets rookie quarterback out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

“You hate to see injuries,” Judon tweeted after the Patriots routed the Jets 54-13 at Gillette Stadium. “Especially if you’re (a part) of them. I’ll be praying for you @ZachWilson.”

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 6 of 10 passes for 51 yards Sunday before Judon hit him from behind on a deep incompletion early in the second quarter. Backup Mike White took over and played the rest of the game for New York.

“I threw the ball, and I think my toe kind of just got stuck in the ground and Judon just kind of fell on it with all of his weight, and that kind of twisted it,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “Felt a pop there and it just was — obviously thinking of the worst-case scenario in my head, which sucks, but just making sure it’s going to be all right, hopefully.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.