Patriots Play Tom Brady Tribute Video Before ‘SNF’ Showdown Vs. Bucs

Tom Brady probably has brought more joy to New England Patriots fans than just about anything else in their lives.

That may seem like hyperbole (or lunacy) to anyone outside of the region, but 20 years is a long time and six Super Bowls offered a lot of great memories.

Others may not understand it, but it’s a sentiment the Patriots were sure to convey as the quarterback returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time — now leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So as bittersweet as it was, the Patriots and Tom Brady got a little closure before the “Sunday Night Football” matchup commenced with a tribute video to the GOAT.

Huge fans should probably emotionally prepare themselves for this:

Once a Patriot, always a Patriot.