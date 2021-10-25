You Might Be Surprised By Five Patriots With Highest PFF Grades Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Would you believe that N’Keal Harry was among the five best Patriots players from Sunday’s blowout win over the New York Jets?

No? Well, the people over at Pro Football Focus would disagree with you.

Harry was among the five New England players (with a minimum of 25 snaps) who received the highest PFF grades in the 54-13 trouncing of the Jets at Gillette Stadium. The third-year receiver caught one of two targets for 28 yards, but saw a lot of action as a blocker.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams earned the top spot, and deservedly so. He might’ve had his best game as a pro.

Here are the top five:

Highest graded #Patriots in Week 7 (min. 25 snaps)



1?? Joejuan Williams: 87.6

2?? Michael Onwenu: 86.6

3?? Shaq Mason: 83.3

4?? N?Keal Harry: 82.3

5?? Damien Harris: 82.2 pic.twitter.com/lEq726KXRJ — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) October 25, 2021

Mike Onwenu once again was excellent at right tackle. The Patriots will have an interesting decision to make when Trent Brown comes off injured reserve. Brown can begin practicing this week.