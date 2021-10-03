Watch Mac Jones, Other Patriots Players Warm Up Before Facing Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots and Buccaneers are set to square off in perhaps the most anticipated regular season game in NFL history.

New England will host Tampa Bay in a matchup that will mark Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. Both teams are coming off a Week 3 loss, with the Patriots falling to the New Orleans Saints and the Bucs losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots’ official YouTube account will live-stream pregame warmups roughly an hour before kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. So, if you’re interested in watching warmups, expect them to start a little after 7 p.m.

You can watch Mac Jones and other Patriots players warm up in the video below: