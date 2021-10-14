Patriots Practice Notes: More O-Line Issues Emerge For New England

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Thursday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Starting left guard Mike Onwenu returned to practice, as ESPN’s Field Yates had reported earlier in the day, indicating he’s been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But the Patriots were without both their starting left tackle (Isaiah Wynn) and his primary backup (Justin Herron). Wynn remains on the COVID list, while Herron was absent from practice one day after being limited with an abdomen injury.

If both are unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Yodny Cajuste looks like the top option to start in their place. Cajuste saw the first offensive action of his NFL career this past Sunday, playing every snap at right tackle in a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans.

— No. 1 running back Damien Harris (ribs) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) upped their participation levels, taking part in non-contact drills during the open media portion of practice.

Harris and Mason both attended Wednesday’s practice but were listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots? injury report.

Damien Harris (ribs) and Shaq Mason (abdomen) both participated during the brief open media portion of practice. They were listed as DNPs yesterday.



Here?s Harris: pic.twitter.com/zuOdBh2TdF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 14, 2021

— Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) missed his third straight practice. Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in August, Wade has yet to dress for a game this season.