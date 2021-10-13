Patriots Practice Notes: Update On Damien Harris After Multiple Injuries

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:
— Running back Damien Harris was present at practice after leaving Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans with a ribs injury, but he was a limited participant, leaving the main practice field shortly after warmups.
Harris also suffered a chest injury Sunday that briefly knocked him out of the game. Position coach Ivan Fears said Tuesday the team was unsure how long he’d be sidelined.
“We’ll have to see,” Fears said. “We’ll have to see how he feels when he’s out there and practicing, running around and going after it.”
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris’s injuries are not considered serious, labeling him “day to day.”
The Patriots relied on Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in Harris’s absence Sunday. If the third-year lead back can’t go this week against the Dallas Cowboys, J.J. Taylor likely would draw back into the lineup after sitting out as a healthy scratch.
UPDATE (4:30 p.m. ET): Harris officially was listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots’ injury report.
— The Patriots got one of their four absent offensive linemen back, with right guard Shaq Mason returning to practice. Mason missed all of last week and Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury.
There still was no sign of left tackle Isaiah Wynn or left guard Mike Onwenu, both of whom remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Right tackle Trent Brown is on injured reserve and must sit out at least the next two games.
New England’s patchwork O-line played well against Houston, allowing just one sack and four quarterback hits and helping the Patriots’ ball-carriers rush for 126 yards.
UPDATE (4:30 p.m. ET): Mason also was listed as DNP.
— A new defensive back debuted at practice, wearing No. 30. Per a Rapoport report, it was former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis, who signed to the practice squad after working out for the Patriots on Tuesday.
Davis, a 2016 second-round pick, started 42 games for the Steelers over five seasons.
— Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) remained out.