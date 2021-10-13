Patriots Practice Notes: Update On Damien Harris After Multiple Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Running back Damien Harris was present at practice after leaving Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans with a ribs injury, but he was a limited participant, leaving the main practice field shortly after warmups.

Harris also suffered a chest injury Sunday that briefly knocked him out of the game. Position coach Ivan Fears said Tuesday the team was unsure how long he’d be sidelined.

“We’ll have to see,” Fears said. “We’ll have to see how he feels when he’s out there and practicing, running around and going after it.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Harris’s injuries are not considered serious, labeling him “day to day.”

The Patriots relied on Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in Harris’s absence Sunday. If the third-year lead back can’t go this week against the Dallas Cowboys, J.J. Taylor likely would draw back into the lineup after sitting out as a healthy scratch.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. ET): Harris officially was listed as “did not participate” on the Patriots’ injury report.