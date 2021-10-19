Patriots Put Chase Winovich On Injured Reserve; Here’s What That Means

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will be without outside linebacker Chase Winovich for at least the next three games.

Winovich was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after leaving Sunday’s overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

With other edge rushers above him on the depth chart, Winovich has played just 19% of New England’s defensive snaps through six games, down from 58% last season. The 2019 third-round draft pick did not see the field on defense against the Cowboys, playing eight special teams snaps before his injury.

“I got pushed in the back and planted on it,” Winovich said Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.” “But I’m not really allowed to talk about injuries, so that’s all I can say.”

Per NFL rules, Winovich must sit out for at least three weeks before being eligible to return. He has seven tackles, one quarterback hit and no sacks in 78 defensive snaps this season and has played 75 snaps (47%) in the kicking game.

The Patriots filled Winovich’s spot on the 53-man roster by promoting defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad. They also signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

New England will host the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.