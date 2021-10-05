Patriots Reportedly Close To Signing Jamie Collins For Third Foxboro Stint

NESN Logo Sign In

Jamie Collins reportedly is nearing a third tour of duty with the Patriots.

New England is working toward a free agent deal with the veteran linebacker, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Field Yates of ESPN was first to break the news of a potential Collins-Patriots reunion. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus added a deal could be completed sometime this week.

Collins was released last week by the Detroit Lions.

Collins, who turns 32 later this month, signed with the Lions after the 2019 season.

Taken 52nd overall by the Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Southern Mississippi product emerged as a star in New England over three years (winning one Super Bowl) before being shipped to Cleveland in a 2016 midseason trade. Collins signed a lucrative four-year contract with the Browns during the ensuing offseason, but flamed out after two seasons and was released in March of 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots two months later, then signed with the Lions for three years and $30 million the following season.