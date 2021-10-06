Patriots Reportedly Release Stephon Gilmore After Not Agreeing On Contract Restructure

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore reportedly is no longer a member of the Patriots.

New England is releasing the star cornerback after failing to agree on a contract restructure, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gilmore currently is on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury and is eligible to return after Week 6.

“Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the cap and needed financial flexibility, which this move impacts,” Schefter wrote in a tweet. “Gilmore had a $7 million base salary this season in what is the final season of his expiring contract.”

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Patriots and Stephon Gilmore could not agree to terms on a restructured contract and now the two sides are going their own ways. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Trade rumors have surrounded Gilmore dating back to last season, but the Patriots ultimately went in a direction that resulted in the 31-year-old’s eventual release.

Gilmore signed with the Patriots before the 2017 season and enjoyed a successful four-year run in New England. He was a key contributor on the team that beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII and won the Defensive Player of the Year Award the next season.