Why Stephon Gilmore Trade Reportedly Still On Table For Patriots

Don’t rule out a Stephon Gilmore trade just yet.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday reported that the New England Patriots planned to release the star cornerback after failing to agree on a contract restructure. Gilmore later confirmed the news in a social media post.

However, Gilmore’s release would not become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Because of that, as multiple reporters pointed out, a trade still could take place.

“Something that was just suggested to me that by one rival front office: Getting news of the Stephon Gilmore release out there now, well before it becomes official at 4 pm, a team could still swoop in and make a trade,” Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston tweeted. “Time to do that if a club wants to make sure it gets him.”

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus added: “The Patriots tried to shop Stephon Gilmore before electing to release him, but a trade might not be completely off the table. One source said he wouldn’t be surprised if today’s announcement prompts a team to make a trade. Gilmore is expected to garner heavy interest as a FA.”

Here’s additional insight from Perry:

I?m told the Patriots did have conversations to try to deal Stephon Gilmore.



Teams expressing surprise to me that Gilmore wasn?t dealt for a Day 3 pick.



Potential barriers to a deal: Acquiring Gilmore?s cap hit, possibility of him needing a new deal, uncertainty about his quad. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2021

Two teams already have been connected to Gilmore: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. It’s unclear whether either would be interested in pursuing a trade, rather than signing Gilmore to a free agent contract.