Why Stephon Gilmore Trade Reportedly Still On Table For Patriots

Don’t rule out a Stephon Gilmore trade just yet.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday reported that the New England Patriots planned to release the star cornerback after failing to agree on a contract restructure. Gilmore later confirmed the news in a social media post.
However, Gilmore’s release would not become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Because of that, as multiple reporters pointed out, a trade still could take place.
“Something that was just suggested to me that by one rival front office: Getting news of the Stephon Gilmore release out there now, well before it becomes official at 4 pm, a team could still swoop in and make a trade,” Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston tweeted. “Time to do that if a club wants to make sure it gets him.”
Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus added: “The Patriots tried to shop Stephon Gilmore before electing to release him, but a trade might not be completely off the table. One source said he wouldn’t be surprised if today’s announcement prompts a team to make a trade. Gilmore is expected to garner heavy interest as a FA.”
Here’s additional insight from Perry:
Two teams already have been connected to Gilmore: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. It’s unclear whether either would be interested in pursuing a trade, rather than signing Gilmore to a free agent contract.
