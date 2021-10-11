Why Patriots Ultimately Should Feel Good About Ugly Victory Over Texans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots pulled a rabbit out of there you-know-what in beating the Houston Texans on Sunday. New England did some good things in the second half, but the Texans, arguably the worst team in football, absolutely were complicit in their own demise.

If you watched the game, you know the Patriots, now 2-3, still have many things that must be fixed before they can be considered a good team. And it still is fair to wonder whether they have what it takes to finish the season with a winning record, let alone make the playoffs.

However, Patriots players and coaches seemed happy and genuinely encouraged after the comeback win — and rightfully so. They potentially saved their season while also preventing a particularly undeseriable conversation.

Before the Patriots faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, we told you about the history of 1-3 teams qualifying for the postseason. Out of the 473 teams that got off to 1-3 starts, only 41 wound up making the playoffs, good for roughly 8.7%. As you might expect, the numbers are even worse for 1-4 teams.

Across NFL history, 314 teams have been 1-4 through five games, with only 15 eventually qualifying for the postseason, according to SportsRadar 360. So, about 4.8%. Of course, the presence of a 17th game and a third Wild Card spot changes things.

Nevertheless, those are the dire straights New England staved off with its win in Houston. Eighty of 515 teams with 2-3 records have clinched spots in the playoffs, good for 15.5 percent. So, there is hope for the Patriots, who remain talented enough to perform better than they have to this point.

Now, it wasn’t just about keeping playoff hopes alive.