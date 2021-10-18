Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Dallas Wore Down New England D

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— The Patriots’ three interior linemen (James Ferentz, David Andrews and Ted Karras) went wire-to-wire, but they made multiple in-game changes at offensive tackle.

After right tackle Yodny Cajuste nearly got Mac Jones killed on a second-quarter strip-sack, head coach Bill Belichick benched him and Justin Herron and inserted Mike Onwenu (right) and Isaiah Wynn (left), both of whom were fresh off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wynn played just nine offensive snaps before being benched himself after surrendering a third-down sack on the opening series of the second half. Herron returned and played the rest of the way.

Onwenu, who, unlike Wynn, was able to practice during the lead-up to this game, played 43 offensive snaps at right tackle after being used exclusively as a left guard during the first five weeks of the season. The second-year pro allowed one quarterback hit in 17 pass-blocking snaps and was the Patriots’ second-highest-graded run blocker by Pro Football Focus.

“Mike’s one of our best offensive linemen,” Belichick said Monday. “I thought he stepped in there, and we did what we felt was best for us in that game. I thought he gave us great effort.”

— The Patriots’ top three receivers (Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne) all saw lower snap counts as New England leaned more on heavier, two-tight end sets early in the game. Tight ends Jonnu Smith (39 snaps) and Hunter Henry (38) both played more than any Patriots wideout.