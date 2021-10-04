NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night:

OFFENSE

— The first number that jumps off that list is the “4” next to J.J. Taylor’s name. The second-year running back remained an afterthought in the Patriots’ offense even with James White lost for the season, finishing with one carry for zero yards and one catch for 1 yard.

Taylor might see even less playing time moving forward after losing a fumble in Buccaneers territory. That costly error could open a door for rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, who hasn’t played since coughing up a fumble and blowing a blitz pickup in Week 1.

Damien Harris led all Patriots backs in snaps played with 36 despite the team fully abandoning the run for the final 1 1/2 quarters. Harris carried just four times for -4 yards, so the bulk of his snaps came in the passing game. He caught both of his targets for 30 yards, including a 21-yard catch-and-run that kick-started the Patriots’ second touchdown drive.

Veteran Brandon Bolden played 19 offensive snaps and was the Patriots’ most productive pass-catching back, catching six on six targets for 51 yards.

— N’Keal Harry was the Patriots’ No. 4 receiver in his 2021 season debut, playing a total of 15 snaps (25 percent) in the loss.